Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the January 15th total of 1,187,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHERF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SHERF remained flat at $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,224. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.68.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

Further Reading

