Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SHG traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Shinhan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 9.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

About Shinhan Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 522.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,038,000 after acquiring an additional 32,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.