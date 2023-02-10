Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of SHG traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Shinhan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 9.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group
About Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shinhan Financial Group (SHG)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.