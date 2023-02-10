Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.54 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.69 billion.

Shiseido Stock Performance

Shiseido stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Shiseido had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

