Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been given a €100.00 ($107.53) target price by stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAE. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($106.45) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($126.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($88.17) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Down 12.2 %

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €63.18 ($67.94) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 12 month high of €137.40 ($147.74). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -17.35.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

