Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2023

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) has been given a €100.00 ($107.53) target price by stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAE. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($106.45) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($126.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($88.17) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Down 12.2 %

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €63.18 ($67.94) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 12 month high of €137.40 ($147.74). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -17.35.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.