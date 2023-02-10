Short Interest in Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Declines By 95.8%

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Absa Group Stock Performance

Shares of Absa Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250. Absa Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68.

Get Absa Group alerts:

About Absa Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Banking (RBB); Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB); and Head Office, Treasury, and Other Operations. The RBB segment offers retail, business banking, and insurance products in South Africa and regional operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.