Short Interest in Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Grows By 450.2%

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a growth of 450.2% from the January 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,262,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Amarantus BioScience Price Performance

AMBS stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,173,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,849. Amarantus BioScience has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get Amarantus BioScience alerts:

Amarantus BioScience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company engages in developing therapeutic products with the potential for orphan drug designation in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology and regenerative medicine, and diagnostics in neurology. It focuses on acquiring product and technology rights, raising capital, and performing research and development.

Receive News & Ratings for Amarantus BioScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarantus BioScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.