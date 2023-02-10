Short Interest in Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Grows By 450.2%

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a growth of 450.2% from the January 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,262,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Amarantus BioScience Price Performance
AMBS stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,173,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,849. Amarantus BioScience has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
Amarantus BioScience Company Profile
