Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Rises By 490.1%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 490.1% from the January 15th total of 254,200 shares. Approximately 23.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on shares of Applied UV from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Applied UV by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied UV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Applied UV by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Applied UV Stock Down 0.9 %
Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 54.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.80%.
About Applied UV
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied UV (AUVI)
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.