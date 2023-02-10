Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Rises By 490.1%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 490.1% from the January 15th total of 254,200 shares. Approximately 23.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on shares of Applied UV from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Applied UV by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied UV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Applied UV by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied UV Stock Down 0.9 %

AUVI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,316. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 54.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.80%.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

