Short Interest in AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Decreases By 90.0%

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the January 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AppYea Stock Up 25.0 %

APYP stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 204,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,167. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. AppYea has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

AppYea Company Profile

AppYea, Inc operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. The firm also focuses on healthy CBD products, software development, and lab testing and services. The company was founded on November 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

