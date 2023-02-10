Short Interest in AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Decreases By 90.0%

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the January 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AppYea Stock Up 25.0 %
APYP stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 204,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,167. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. AppYea has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.12.
AppYea Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppYea (APYP)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for AppYea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppYea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.