Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Grows By 1,125.3%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 654,300 shares, an increase of 1,125.3% from the January 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 867,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aridis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDS. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 143,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,634. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aridis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARDS shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

