Short Interest in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM) Decreases By 56.3%

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the January 15th total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Aries I Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ RAM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,731. Aries I Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.
Aries I Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aries I Acquisition
Aries I Acquisition Company Profile
Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aries I Acquisition (RAM)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.