Short Interest in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM) Decreases By 56.3%

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the January 15th total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aries I Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,731. Aries I Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.

Get Aries I Acquisition alerts:

Aries I Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aries I Acquisition

Aries I Acquisition Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter worth $164,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition by 32.0% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 630,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 152,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition by 16.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 39,142 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.