Short Interest in Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Decreases By 76.0%

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,300 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the January 15th total of 1,038,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 311.6 days.
Avacta Group Price Performance
AVCTF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. Avacta Group has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.29.
About Avacta Group
