Short Interest in Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Decreases By 76.0%

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,300 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the January 15th total of 1,038,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 311.6 days.

Avacta Group Price Performance

AVCTF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. Avacta Group has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

Get Avacta Group alerts:

About Avacta Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Avacta Group Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer therapies and diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION platforms in the United Kingdom, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. It operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.