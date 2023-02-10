Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Declines By 83.3%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BZLFY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 81,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.1841 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.
Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.
