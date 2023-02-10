Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Declines By 83.3%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of BZLFY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 81,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45.

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.1841 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bunzl Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on BZLFY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut shares of Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($27.05) to GBX 2,340 ($28.13) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,300 ($39.67) to GBX 3,060 ($36.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,840.00.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

