Short Interest in Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Decreases By 81.9%

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the January 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CPCAY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173. Cathay Pacific Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Cathay Pacific Airways in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

