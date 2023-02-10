Short Interest in Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Declines By 82.7%

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the January 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cavitation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CVAT remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,332. Cavitation Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

