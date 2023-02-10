Short Interest in City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Increases By 1,700.0%

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

City Developments Price Performance

Shares of CDEVY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. City Developments has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $6.79.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

