Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Increases By 256.8%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 256.8% from the January 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $217,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 149,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,661.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $91,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of GLO remained flat at $4.95 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 356,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,496. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

