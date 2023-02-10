Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Grows By 1,132.4%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a growth of 1,132.4% from the January 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Shares of FOLGF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 77,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,735. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. Falcon Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.16.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
