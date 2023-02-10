Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Grows By 1,132.4%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a growth of 1,132.4% from the January 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of FOLGF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 77,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,735. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. Falcon Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.16.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

