Short Interest in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Expands By 2,218.2%

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 2,218.2% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the first quarter worth $137,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 2,042.0% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 90.2% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 95,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Price Performance

Shares of FTEV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.19. 359,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,067. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

About FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology and technology-enabled services that offers technology solutions, and broader technology software or services/products to the financial services industry.

