Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Drops By 73.2%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the January 15th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $47.64. The company had a trading volume of 50,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,476. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 633.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period.

