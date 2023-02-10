Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Expands By 442.9%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 442.9% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 159.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $60.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,575. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.