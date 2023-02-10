Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Rises By 781.3%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 781.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fuji Electric Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FELTY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 1,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,222. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. Fuji Electric has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.

About Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

