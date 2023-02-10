Short Interest in Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) Expands By 1,515.2%

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, an increase of 1,515.2% from the January 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Haitong Securities Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTNGF remained flat at $0.65 during trading on Friday. Haitong Securities has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65.

Separately, Haitong Bank downgraded shares of Haitong Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Haitong Securities

Haitong Securities Co, Ltd. operates as a securities company primarily in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Europe. It operates through Wealth Management, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trading and Institution, Finance Lease, and Others segments. The Wealth Management segment offers securities and futures brokering and dealing, investment consulting, and wealth management services, as well as financial services, such as margin financing, securities lending, stock pledge, etc.

