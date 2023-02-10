Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Increases By 310.8%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 310.8% from the January 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Iberdrola from €9.50 ($10.22) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Iberdrola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Iberdrola from €12.75 ($13.71) to €11.80 ($12.69) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Iberdrola Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.30. 180,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24.

Iberdrola Cuts Dividend

Iberdrola Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Further Reading

