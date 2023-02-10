Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Drops By 64.0%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the January 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

VKI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 70,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,597. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

