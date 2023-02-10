Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Drops By 64.0%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the January 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.
VKI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 70,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,597. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $11.29.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
