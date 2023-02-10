Short Interest in Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Drops By 82.4%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CLSA downgraded shares of Japan Airport Terminal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Japan Airport Terminal Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JTTRY traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764. Japan Airport Terminal has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87.

Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

