Short Interest in LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Expands By 522.9%

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 522.9% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,558,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LiveWire Ergogenics Price Performance

Shares of LVVV traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,798. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. LiveWire Ergogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

LiveWire Ergogenics Company Profile

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also engaged in the production and distribution of other wellness products.

