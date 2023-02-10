Short Interest in LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Expands By 522.9%

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 522.9% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,558,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LiveWire Ergogenics Price Performance
Shares of LVVV traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,798. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. LiveWire Ergogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
LiveWire Ergogenics Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveWire Ergogenics (LVVV)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Ergogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Ergogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.