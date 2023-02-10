Short Interest in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Decreases By 80.9%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the January 15th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LM Funding America Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of LMFA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 19,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,886. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.68. LM Funding America has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 39.18% and a negative net margin of 1,563.00%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LM Funding America

LM Funding America Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMFA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LM Funding America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LM Funding America by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LM Funding America in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LM Funding America, Inc is a technology-based specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of funding to nonprofit community associations. It also focuses on business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each association’s financial needs, and cryptocurrency mining through its subsidiary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.