Short Interest in MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Grows By 675.0%

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 675.0% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MDM Permian Trading Down 19.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDMP traded down 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.02. The company had a trading volume of 43,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,090. MDM Permian has a twelve month low of 0.01 and a twelve month high of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is 0.03.

MDM Permian Company Profile

MDM Permian, Inc provides oil and gas exploration services. It operates through Midland Basin of West Texas. Crockett, Glasscock, and Howard counties. The company was founded by Michael L. Rafael in 1981 and is headquartered in Carrollton, TX.

