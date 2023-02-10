Short Interest in MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Grows By 675.0%

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 675.0% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MDM Permian Trading Down 19.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MDMP traded down 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.02. The company had a trading volume of 43,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,090. MDM Permian has a twelve month low of 0.01 and a twelve month high of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is 0.03.
