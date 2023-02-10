Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Drops By 62.0%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the January 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nestlé Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $118.70. The stock had a trading volume of 166,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $102.78 and a 12-month high of $133.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 55.3% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 94.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 74,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nestlé Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on NSRGY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

