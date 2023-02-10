Short Interest in Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Expands By 1,100.0%

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NWPHF stock remained flat at $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $2.02.

Get Newron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Newron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system, and pain in Italy and the United States. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as develops Xadago for the treatment of levodopa induced dyskinesia.

Receive News & Ratings for Newron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.