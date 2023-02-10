Short Interest in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Decreases By 63.2%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the January 15th total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on NuCana from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Get NuCana alerts:

Institutional Trading of NuCana

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in NuCana during the second quarter worth $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuCana by 88.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in NuCana by 167.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 10.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the third quarter worth $282,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NuCana stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,859. NuCana has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $81.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that NuCana will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuCana

(Get Rating)

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.