Short Interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Declines By 69.9%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the January 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEED traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,862. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. Origin Agritech has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Origin Agritech Ltd. is engaged in the corn seed distribution business and research focusing on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. It is involved in agricultural biotechnology and an agricultural oriented e-commerce platform operating in China. The firm’s seed research and development activities focus on crop seed breeding and genetic improvement.

