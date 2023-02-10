Short Interest in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Increases By 461.8%

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, a growth of 461.8% from the January 15th total of 47,900 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 199,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Phoenix Motor stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 140,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,250. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. Phoenix Motor has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix Motor stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Motor Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEV Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Phoenix Motor at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations.

