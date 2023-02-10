Short Interest in QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEKW) Expands By 760.0%

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEKW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 760.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

QualTek Services Price Performance

Shares of QTEKW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 10,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,673. QualTek Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QualTek Services

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QualTek Services stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEKW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

QualTek Services Company Profile

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure services and renewables solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment performs site acquisition, engineering, project management, installation, testing, last mile installation, and maintenance solutions of communication infrastructure for telecommunication and cable providers, businesses, public venues, government facilities, and residential subscribers.

