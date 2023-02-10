Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Grows By 497.5%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 497.5% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VIPRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. 115,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,145. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. Silver Viper Minerals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.48.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

