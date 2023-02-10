Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Grows By 497.5%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 497.5% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:VIPRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. 115,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,145. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. Silver Viper Minerals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.48.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile
