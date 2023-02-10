Short Interest in Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Increases By 1,795.0%

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,600 shares, a growth of 1,795.0% from the January 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,741,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Skye Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of SKYE stock remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,496. Skye Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. It focuses on the treatment of a spectrum of diseases, as well as utilizing bioengineering in drug design. Its product pipeline includes SBI-100 and SBI-200.

