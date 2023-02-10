Short Interest in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Decreases By 85.4%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Performance

SLNG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. 12,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,205. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. Stabilis Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.17 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stabilis Solutions by 152.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 102,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

