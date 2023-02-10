Short Interest in Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Expands By 375.9%

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 769,000 shares, an increase of 375.9% from the January 15th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.2 days.

Tongdao Liepin Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGDLF remained flat at $0.92 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. Tongdao Liepin Group has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $0.92.

About Tongdao Liepin Group

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, provides talent acquisition services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Liepin, a talent acquisition platform, which offers online recruitment services for headhunters, business users, and individual users. It also operates Duomian, a video-based talent platform that allows job descriptions of business users and self-introductions of individual users in short video format; Xunhou, a staffing platform, which provides staffing SaaS solutions, such as human resource outsourcing, recruitment outsourcing, personnel agency, and campus recruitment; Lebanban, a training and assessment platform that offers employee learning and development solutions comprising training courses and employee performance evaluation; and Wenjuanxing, a survey SaaS platform, which provides data collection, storage, and analysis, as well as offers Liepin Campus, a campus recruitment solution, including online/offline campus presentation, employer branding, etc.

