Short Interest in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Expands By 274.8%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, an increase of 274.8% from the January 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
EDF traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.25. 46,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,892. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
