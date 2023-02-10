Short Interest in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Expands By 274.8%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, an increase of 274.8% from the January 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 2.6 %

EDF traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.25. 46,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,892. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 31.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

