Short Interest in WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Expands By 1,260.0%

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 1,260.0% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
WeCommerce Stock Performance
Shares of WeCommerce stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,635. WeCommerce has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89.
About WeCommerce
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WeCommerce (WECMF)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for WeCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.