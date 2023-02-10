Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Declines By 57.7%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the January 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. 721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

