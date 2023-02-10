Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Grows By 203.1%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 203.1% from the January 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS WYNMY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 13,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,056. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

