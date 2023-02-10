Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Grows By 203.1%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 203.1% from the January 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Wynn Macau Price Performance
OTCMKTS WYNMY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 13,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,056. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.
About Wynn Macau
