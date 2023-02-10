Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Trading Up 2.2%

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 11,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 77,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Silver One Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76. The company has a current ratio of 27.36, a quick ratio of 21.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.