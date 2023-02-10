Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SVM. Pi Financial increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.28. 210,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.66. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.74 and a 1-year high of C$5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$755.71 million and a P/E ratio of 30.50.

In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.97, for a total value of C$28,465.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$330,973.68.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

