SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Critical Contrast

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 39.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

Volatility and Risk

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SilverSun Technologies and DATATRAK International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and DATATRAK International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $43.06 million 0.41 -$130,000.00 ($0.14) -24.29 DATATRAK International $6.38 million 0.46 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

SilverSun Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International.

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies -1.49% -6.84% -3.43% DATATRAK International -14.74% -95.39% -16.11%

Summary

SilverSun Technologies beats DATATRAK International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverSun Technologies

(Get Rating)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries. The firm offers solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. The company was founded on October 3, 2002 and is headquartered in East Hanover, NJ.

About DATATRAK International

(Get Rating)

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.