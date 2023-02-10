Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.51. 1,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.54. Singapore Exchange has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $111.50.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities, Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities, Data, Connectivity & Indices, and Corporate.

Further Reading

