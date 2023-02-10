Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the January 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLCN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. 1,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,034. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $40.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

