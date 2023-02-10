Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the January 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:BLCN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. 1,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,034. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $40.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88.
