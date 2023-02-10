Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Pivotal Research from $6.75 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SIRI. Benchmark decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.13.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 207.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after buying an additional 4,941,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 1,784.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,853,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 21,739.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,271,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 2,260,903 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.