Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL) Short Interest Update

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the January 15th total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sizzle Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $127,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $153,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sizzle Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SZZL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. 1,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,185. Sizzle Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

About Sizzle Acquisition

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

