Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Research Coverage Started at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SKWD. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

SKWD opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $20.37.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.